Pioneering Progress: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for a Dynamic Future

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeks financial aid under the Purvodaya Scheme for state development. Emphasizing balanced regional growth, Naidu plans initiatives in horticulture, aquaculture, and high-tech sectors. Inviting global investors, Naidu envisions Andhra Pradesh's economic transformation and rapid industrial growth by leveraging its unique advantages and strategic plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to request financial support for the state under the Centre's Purvodaya Scheme. The program, focusing on the development of eastern states, aims to boost agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

Naidu emphasized a need for balanced regional development, outlining plans to enhance horticulture in Rayalaseema and expand aquaculture in Coastal Andhra. He believes targeted funding will uplift less developed regions such as North Andhra and Rayalaseema, fostering economic growth.

At the 30th CII Partnership Summit curtain-raiser, Naidu invited global industry leaders to Visakhapatnam, highlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic advantages. The Swarnandhra Vision 2047 promotes ports, high-tech industries, and renewable energy goals, further transforming the state into a dynamic economic hub.

