Wheels India's New Growth Avenue: Partnership with SHPAC
Wheels India has signed a technical agreement with SHPAC from South Korea to enhance its hydraulic cylinder manufacturing. This partnership is aimed at driving growth in the segment, with technology transfer expected to boost Wheels India's global presence, especially in Europe and North America.
- Country:
- India
Auto-components manufacturer Wheels India has entered into a technical agreement with SHPAC, a leading South Korean hydraulic cylinder maker, to foster a technology transfer in manufacturing. This agreement signifies a strategic move to bolster Wheels India's footprint in the hydraulic cylinder market.
Based in the city, Wheels India has identified hydraulic cylinders as a significant growth area. The company's managing director, Srivats Ram, highlighted that expanding this business aligns with their long-term vision. The collaboration with SHPAC is expected to propel Wheels India's global aspirations, particularly in Europe and North America.
According to Ram, the technology transfer will allow Wheels India to leverage SHPAC's market expertise and expand its customer base. The partnership will explore new growth opportunities within the global hydraulic cylinder industry, potentially accelerating the company's business objectives in the coming years.
ALSO READ
Europe's Resilience: Thriving Amidst Trade Turbulence
Serbian Arrests Highlight Foreign Interference in Europe
European Stocks Edge Higher Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns
Cabinet Lekgotla Puts Focus on Economic Growth, Service Delivery and Reform
India's Economic Surge: Piyush Goyal Highlights Growth Momentum at CII Summit Preview