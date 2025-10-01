FAA Braces for Impact: Government Shutdown Looms
The U.S. Transportation Department announced that over 11,000 FAA employees will face furloughs if government funding lapses. Air traffic controllers will continue to work without pay, while hiring and field training will proceed. In past shutdowns, hiring and most training were halted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Transportation Department announced the potential furlough of more than 11,000 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration if government funding lapses.
Despite the furlough plans, the FAA will continue hiring air traffic controllers and proceed with field training, a move differing from previous shutdowns where such operations were suspended.
Over 13,000 current air traffic controllers are expected to continue working without pay until the government shutdown concludes, the department confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement