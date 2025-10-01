Left Menu

FAA Braces for Impact: Government Shutdown Looms

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that over 11,000 FAA employees will face furloughs if government funding lapses. Air traffic controllers will continue to work without pay, while hiring and field training will proceed. In past shutdowns, hiring and most training were halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 01:14 IST
FAA Braces for Impact: Government Shutdown Looms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Transportation Department announced the potential furlough of more than 11,000 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration if government funding lapses.

Despite the furlough plans, the FAA will continue hiring air traffic controllers and proceed with field training, a move differing from previous shutdowns where such operations were suspended.

Over 13,000 current air traffic controllers are expected to continue working without pay until the government shutdown concludes, the department confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

Potential Government Shutdown Threatens FAA Operations

 Global
2
Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

Wall Street Climbs Amid Shutdown Fears and Economic Reports

 Global
3
Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

Trump's Harvard Deal: A New Chapter in U.S. Education?

 United States
4
Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

Dollar Dips Amid Anticipated U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025