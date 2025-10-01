FAA Braces for Impact: Government Shutdown Looms

The U.S. Transportation Department announced the potential furlough of more than 11,000 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration if government funding lapses.

Despite the furlough plans, the FAA will continue hiring air traffic controllers and proceed with field training, a move differing from previous shutdowns where such operations were suspended.

Over 13,000 current air traffic controllers are expected to continue working without pay until the government shutdown concludes, the department confirmed.

