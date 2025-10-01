Left Menu

Impending Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Aviation Industry

Over 11,000 FAA employees face furlough if government funding ends, impacting U.S. aviation. While air traffic controllers work unpaid, a 25% furlough at NTSB allows new investigations. A U.S. partial shutdown could cost the travel sector $1 billion weekly, straining air traffic and efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 06:33 IST
Impending Government Shutdown Threatens U.S. Aviation Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Transportation Department announced that more than 11,000 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees, approximately a quarter of its workforce, would face furlough should government funding lapse. Both airlines and travelers have raised concerns about potential disruptions, highlighting the strain on American aviation during a federal government shutdown.

Despite the potential furloughs, over 13,000 air traffic controllers must continue working unpaid to maintain safety, as the FAA grapples with a significant staffing shortfall of 3,800 controllers. The FAA would continue hiring and training new controllers, as prior shutdowns caused suspensions in these activities.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported a probable 25% furlough among its 400 employees, though critical air accident investigations, such as the January 29 deadly collision, would persist. In a similar vein, approximately 50,000 Transportation Security Administration employees are mandated to remain on duty without pay, raising concerns about checkpoint delays and potential pressure on lawmakers to resolve the standoff swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean Airport Workers Strike for Better Conditions During Chuseok

South Korean Airport Workers Strike for Better Conditions During Chuseok

 Global
2
Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

Mitsubishi UFJ's Strategic Leap into the Indian Market

 Global
3
Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

Judge Disqualifies Acting US Attorney in Nevada Amid Legal Battle

 Global
4
Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

Justice Department Sues LA over Concealed Carry Delays

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025