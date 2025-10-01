Jain Resource Recycling Ltd Soars with 14% Premium Debut

On Wednesday, Jain Resource Recycling Ltd's shares debuted with a substantial premium of over 14 percent against their issue price of Rs 232.

The stock opened at Rs 265.25 on the BSE, registering a rise of 14.33 percent, while at the NSE, it started at Rs 265.05, showing a 14.24 percent increase.

The company's IPO, which was oversubscribed 15.90 times, will help pay off debts and fund general corporate purposes. Engaged in recycling non-ferrous metals, Jain Resource Recycling's market valuation soared to Rs 9,303.51 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)