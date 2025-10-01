RBI Holds Steady: Repo Rate Remains Unchanged at 5.5%

In a decisive move, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted to maintain the policy repo rate at 5.5%. The announcement came from RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who revealed that the committee's discussions spanned from September 29 to October 1.

After thoroughly assessing the macroeconomic outlook, the MPC unanimously chose to uphold the current rate, ensuring stability in the country's monetary policy amid changing global conditions. Governor Malhotra emphasized that the decision came in light of evolved growth and inflation narratives since the last meeting in August.

The decision keeps the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate at 5.25% and the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate at 5.75%. Malhotra noted the Indian economy's continued growth, bolstered by a favorable monsoon, while headline inflation showed moderation, comforting the MPC's stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)