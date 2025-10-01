Left Menu

IKS Health Appoints New CHRO to Drive HR Transformation

IKS Health names Manisha Kadagathur as Chief Human Resources Officer, leveraging her 25-year experience to enhance people strategy. Kadagathur will lead HR innovation, focusing on talent acquisition and leveraging AI for strategic goals, while nurturing IKS Health's growth and people-first culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:24 IST
IKS Health Appoints New CHRO to Drive HR Transformation
Manisha Kadagathur, CHRO, IKS Health. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant strategic move, IKS Health has announced the appointment of Manisha Kadagathur as their new Chief Human Resources Officer. Bringing over 25 years of diverse experience in human resources and business leadership, Kadagathur is set to play a pivotal role in guiding the company's people strategy into its next phase of growth.

Kadagathur has built a distinguished career across various sectors, including consumer goods, financial services, technology, and chemicals. Her professional repertoire includes positions as a CHRO, Consulting Leader, Independent Board Member, and founder of a successful HR tech startup in the U.S., alongside her current role as an Independent Director at Safex Group. Her strategic acumen and entrepreneurial skills are anticipated to significantly enhance IKS Health's global HR function.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO of IKS Health, expressed confidence in Kadagathur's capabilities, citing her global experience and innovative mindset as key assets for the company. Kadagathur is tasked with transforming IKS Health's HR landscape, driving initiatives in talent acquisition, learning & development, and succession planning, all while maintaining a people-first organizational culture.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

Tragedy Strikes Jharkhand Migrants at Bengaluru Construction Site

 India
2
No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

No proposal to levy any charge on UPI transactions: RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra.

 Global
3
Melting Candles of History: Switzerland's Glaciers in Retreat

Melting Candles of History: Switzerland's Glaciers in Retreat

 Global
4
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025