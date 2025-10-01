IKS Health Appoints New CHRO to Drive HR Transformation

In a significant strategic move, IKS Health has announced the appointment of Manisha Kadagathur as their new Chief Human Resources Officer. Bringing over 25 years of diverse experience in human resources and business leadership, Kadagathur is set to play a pivotal role in guiding the company's people strategy into its next phase of growth.

Kadagathur has built a distinguished career across various sectors, including consumer goods, financial services, technology, and chemicals. Her professional repertoire includes positions as a CHRO, Consulting Leader, Independent Board Member, and founder of a successful HR tech startup in the U.S., alongside her current role as an Independent Director at Safex Group. Her strategic acumen and entrepreneurial skills are anticipated to significantly enhance IKS Health's global HR function.

Sachin K. Gupta, Founder & Global CEO of IKS Health, expressed confidence in Kadagathur's capabilities, citing her global experience and innovative mindset as key assets for the company. Kadagathur is tasked with transforming IKS Health's HR landscape, driving initiatives in talent acquisition, learning & development, and succession planning, all while maintaining a people-first organizational culture.