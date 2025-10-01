Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sees 16% Sales Surge Amid Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a significant year-on-year sales increase of 16% with 31,091 units sold in September. The figures include 27,089 units sold within the domestic market and 4,002 units exported.

In September 2024, the company sold 26,847 units. The rise in sales has been attributed to the Indian government's game-changing GST reforms and the start of the festive season, which has positively influenced market sentiment.

According to Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, the company has transferred the full GST benefits to its customers, leading to increased demand across its product range. With the festive season already under way, Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued strong performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)