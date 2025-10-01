Left Menu

Bajaj Auto Accelerates: September Sales See 9% Surge

Bajaj Auto's sales in September 2025 soared by 9% to over 510,000 units, compared to the previous year. Domestic sales rose 4%, and exports saw an 18% rise. For the April-September period, total sales grew 4%, with robust export performance particularly in commercial vehicles, marking a 67% growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:07 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bajaj Auto reported a significant uptick in sales for September 2025, with total figures reaching 510,504 units, marking a 9% increase compared to September 2024's 469,531 units.

The company's press release highlighted that domestic sales saw a modest 4% rise to 325,252 units, while exports surged by 18%, achieving 185,252 units this September against last year's numbers of 157,644.

Two-wheeler sales represented a substantial portion of this growth, climbing by 8% to 430,853 units compared to 400,489 in the previous year. Commercial vehicle sales also performed well, with a 15% growth reaching 79,651 units. Exports in this segment exhibited a remarkable 67% increase.

