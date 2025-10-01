Euro Zone Inflation Challenges: Temporary Uptick or Structural Concern?

Inflation in the euro zone saw an increase last month, attributed mainly to higher service prices and a smaller reduction in energy costs. This trend strengthens the belief that the European Central Bank (ECB) will maintain current interest rates.

The inflation rate across the 20 euro-sharing nations rose to 2.2% in September, up from 2.0% in August, aligning with economists' forecasts. Core inflation, excluding volatile food and fuel costs, remained at 2.3%, despite a rise in services inflation, according to Eurostat's latest data.

Although the ECB has been combating excessive inflation for years, the current uptick is not expected to worry policymakers, as broader trends suggest it may be temporary. ECB President Christine Lagarde noted the risks to inflation are contained, with policy rates at 2%, allowing for flexible responses if necessary.

