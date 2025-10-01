LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Crore

LG Electronics India has announced its plans for an Rs 11,607 crore initial public offering (IPO), due to open for subscription from October 7 to 9. Valued at about Rs 77,400 crore, the company's IPO is the third largest in 2025.

Entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korean parent, the proceeds from the IPO will not go to the Indian arm but will instead benefit the parent company. The launch follows a trend of South Korean companies entering the Indian stock markets, with LG Electronics India becoming the second after Hyundai Motors India Ltd.

Despite challenges in the broader equity market, India's primary market remains vibrant in 2025, attracting a range of significant IPOs. The stock is expected to debut on October 14, and the offering will be managed by major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley India and J P Morgan India.

(With inputs from agencies.)