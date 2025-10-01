Left Menu

LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Crore

LG Electronics India is set to launch an Rs 11,607 crore IPO opening on October 7. This offer-for-sale marks the third-largest public issue of 2025. The Indian market has seen a primary market boom despite broader equity challenges. The stock market debut is anticipated for October 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:39 IST
LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

LG Electronics India has announced its plans for an Rs 11,607 crore initial public offering (IPO), due to open for subscription from October 7 to 9. Valued at about Rs 77,400 crore, the company's IPO is the third largest in 2025.

Entirely an offer-for-sale by the South Korean parent, the proceeds from the IPO will not go to the Indian arm but will instead benefit the parent company. The launch follows a trend of South Korean companies entering the Indian stock markets, with LG Electronics India becoming the second after Hyundai Motors India Ltd.

Despite challenges in the broader equity market, India's primary market remains vibrant in 2025, attracting a range of significant IPOs. The stock is expected to debut on October 14, and the offering will be managed by major financial institutions, including Morgan Stanley India and J P Morgan India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025