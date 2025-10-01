The 2025 Ziro Festival, held in scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, showcased the blend of music, culture, and eco-conscious practices, orchestrated by Signature Packaged Drinking Water. It's here where music and mindfulness artfully converged, offering an engaging platform for creativity and sustainability.

Attendees immersed themselves in a unique experience where bamboo-built stages, biodegradable Tamul plates, and thoughtful waste management practices highlighted the festival's eco-friendly ethos. An impressive art installation crafted from upcycled materials further exemplified the festival's commitment to nature.

The festival boasted performances by Shilpa Rao and Dualist Inquiry, among other indie favorites, accompanied by dignitaries such as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Ministers of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Signature Packaged Drinking Water, partnering with the festival, emphasized their vision of integrating cultural celebration with environmental responsibility, inspiring attendees to nurture this harmony.

