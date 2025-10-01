Left Menu

Harmony in Ziro: Music, Nature, and Sustainability Unite

The 2025 Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh celebrated eco-conscious living and music through eco-friendly initiatives, cultural performances, and masterclasses. Signature Packaged Drinking Water highlighted the harmony between nature and the arts, showcasing efforts to regenerate mangrove cover and promote sustainable practices in the vibrant and scenic Ziro Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:32 IST
Harmony in Ziro: Music, Nature, and Sustainability Unite
The image shows a facilitator leading the Signature Masterclass on Flow State of Mind by Signature Packaged Drinking Water at the Ziro Festival. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 2025 Ziro Festival, held in scenic Ziro Valley of Arunachal Pradesh, showcased the blend of music, culture, and eco-conscious practices, orchestrated by Signature Packaged Drinking Water. It's here where music and mindfulness artfully converged, offering an engaging platform for creativity and sustainability.

Attendees immersed themselves in a unique experience where bamboo-built stages, biodegradable Tamul plates, and thoughtful waste management practices highlighted the festival's eco-friendly ethos. An impressive art installation crafted from upcycled materials further exemplified the festival's commitment to nature.

The festival boasted performances by Shilpa Rao and Dualist Inquiry, among other indie favorites, accompanied by dignitaries such as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Chief Ministers of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. Signature Packaged Drinking Water, partnering with the festival, emphasized their vision of integrating cultural celebration with environmental responsibility, inspiring attendees to nurture this harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

EU Faces Legal Hurdles in Using Frozen Russian Assets for Ukraine

 Denmark
2
Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

Veteran Goalkeeper Robin Olsen Retires: A Legacy in Swedish Soccer

 Sweden
3
Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

Philippines Quake Aftermath: A Nation in Peril Amid Devastation

 Philippines
4
Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League Showdown: PSG vs Barcelona

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025