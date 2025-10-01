Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Concerns

Euro zone government bond yields showed little movement on Tuesday as investors closely monitored U.S. Treasury trends in light of a government shutdown across the Atlantic.

The U.S. government shutdown began shortly after a short-term spending bill, designed to keep operations running until November 21, was rejected by the Senate. Meanwhile, economic data from the euro bloc failed to influence sovereign bond prices.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yields remained stable at 2.02%, even as new data indicated an acceleration in euro zone inflation last month. Analysts continue to predict a slowdown in inflation to more manageable levels in the coming years, while keeping an eye on the shutdown situation in the U.S., which could potentially complicate economic forecasting due to delayed data releases.

