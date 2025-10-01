Uttarakhand's Aerial Advantage: New Helicopter Services Launch Under UDAN

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has inaugurated helicopter services on the Pithoragarh-Munsyari and Haldwani-Almora routes under the UDAN regional air connectivity scheme. The launch, carried out virtually, is set to greatly facilitate both tourists and local citizens traveling to the state's remote areas.

Almora and Munsyari, both culturally significant cities in Uttarakhand, have become more accessible thanks to these services. The new routes promise to slash travel time from Haldwani to Almora from several hours to mere minutes, bringing economic and touristic upliftment to the region.

The initiative is part of a broader plan to develop airstrips and heliports, with 18 such sites under development. Furthermore, Dhami emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance international air connectivity for Uttarakhand, transforming it into a global travel destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)