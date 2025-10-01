Mukesh Ambani Reclaims Crown as India's Wealthiest in 2025
Mukesh Ambani reclaimed his status as India's richest person in 2025 despite a 6% dip in his fortune, surpassing Gautam Adani. The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 highlighted India's growing billionaire count and the notable debuts along with shifts in rankings among the top wealth holders.
Mukesh Ambani has once again emerged as India's wealthiest individual in 2025, reclaiming the title from Gautam Adani despite a 6% reduction in his wealth.
The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2025 reports that Ambani's fortune stands at Rs 9.55 lakh crore, surpassing Adani's Rs 8.14 lakh crore. This comeback follows Adani's previous rise when he topped the charts with a 95% surge in wealth.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL, Cyrus Poonawalla, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Niraj Bajaj followed Ambani and Adani, as the Indian billionaire landscape sees constant shifts and growth amid the addition of new billionaires.
