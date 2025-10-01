Tragedy Strikes: Pregnant Woman Found Dead on Train Journey

A 29-year-old pregnant woman was found dead on a train at Hatia railway station, officials reported on Wednesday. Soni Devi, the deceased, was traveling with her husband, Dhaneshwar Kumar Bhuiyan, aboard the SMVT Bengaluru-Hatia weekly express train.

The couple embarked on their journey from Bengaluru. At Rourkela railway station, the woman complained of stomach pain and sought assistance, resulting in a medical check-up at Bano railway station. However, upon the train's arrival at Hatia, she was unresponsive, and railway doctors confirmed her death.

Her husband informed GRP Hatia officials that his wife was four months pregnant. He is a migrant worker from Karnataka, and the couple hails from Kadgawan, in the Chatra district.

(With inputs from agencies.)