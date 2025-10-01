Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Motor India has initiated production at its Talegaon-based plant in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in its expansion plans. The facility, equipped with an annual production capacity of 1.7 lakh units, underscores Hyundai's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indian automotive market.

The acquisition of this plant from General Motors India was completed last January after signing the asset purchase agreement in 2023. This strategic acquisition allows Hyundai to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and meet rising demand.

This move is pivotal for Hyundai as it aims to capture a larger share of the burgeoning Indian car market, leveraging the Talegaon plant's production potential to introduce new models and enhance supply chain efficiency.