Left Menu

Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion

Hyundai Motor India has commenced production of passenger vehicles at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The plant, with a capacity of 1.7 lakh units annually, was acquired from General Motors India, with the agreement signed in 2023 and completed in January last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:13 IST
Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyundai Motor India has initiated production at its Talegaon-based plant in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in its expansion plans. The facility, equipped with an annual production capacity of 1.7 lakh units, underscores Hyundai's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indian automotive market.

The acquisition of this plant from General Motors India was completed last January after signing the asset purchase agreement in 2023. This strategic acquisition allows Hyundai to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and meet rising demand.

This move is pivotal for Hyundai as it aims to capture a larger share of the burgeoning Indian car market, leveraging the Talegaon plant's production potential to introduce new models and enhance supply chain efficiency.

TRENDING

1
Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations

Security Forces Neutralize Terrorists in Balochistan Operations

 Pakistan
2
Massive Examination Scam Uncovered: 117 Arrested in Odisha

Massive Examination Scam Uncovered: 117 Arrested in Odisha

 India
3
Zimbabwe Set to Host Afghanistan for Intense Cricket Showdown

Zimbabwe Set to Host Afghanistan for Intense Cricket Showdown

 India
4
Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks

Sanctions Squeeze: U.S. Targets Iran's Missile Networks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025