Hyundai Revvs Up: Talegaon Plant Set in Motion
Hyundai Motor India has commenced production of passenger vehicles at its Talegaon facility in Maharashtra. The plant, with a capacity of 1.7 lakh units annually, was acquired from General Motors India, with the agreement signed in 2023 and completed in January last year.
Hyundai Motor India has initiated production at its Talegaon-based plant in Maharashtra, marking a significant step in its expansion plans. The facility, equipped with an annual production capacity of 1.7 lakh units, underscores Hyundai's commitment to strengthening its presence in the Indian automotive market.
The acquisition of this plant from General Motors India was completed last January after signing the asset purchase agreement in 2023. This strategic acquisition allows Hyundai to bolster its manufacturing capabilities and meet rising demand.
This move is pivotal for Hyundai as it aims to capture a larger share of the burgeoning Indian car market, leveraging the Talegaon plant's production potential to introduce new models and enhance supply chain efficiency.
