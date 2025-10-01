Left Menu

Air India Expands Horizons with New Direct Flights to Manila

Air India has launched direct flights from Delhi to Manila, enhancing its Southeast Asia operations. The service, utilizing Airbus A321LRs, offers multiple seating classes and operates five times weekly. This expansion strengthens Air India's network, which now covers eight destinations in seven Southeast Asian countries.

Updated: 01-10-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:22 IST
In a move that enhances its foothold in Southeast Asia, Air India on Wednesday inaugurated its direct flight service from Delhi to Manila, the bustling capital of the Philippines.

The new route will utilize Airbus A321LR aircraft, providing passengers with the choice of Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy Class seats, according to an airline statement.

These flights, scheduled to operate five times a week, mark an expansion that brings Air India's reach in Southeast Asia to eight destinations spread across seven countries.

