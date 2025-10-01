Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

In a significant decision responding to the ongoing flood crisis, the Maharashtra government has scrapped the 10% fare increase for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, which was initially planned for the Diwali season.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the reversal followed the directive of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who emphasized the need to prioritize passenger relief during adverse conditions. Previously, a similar directive in July saw the cancellation of a 30% fare hike for Ganapati special buses.

Though this move provides essential relief to commuters, it exacerbates financial challenges for the MSRTC, which is already battling significant operational losses. The corporation, crucial in transporting around 60 lakh passengers daily, faces an estimated loss of Rs 20-60 crore in potential revenue. An MSRTC official has urged Deputy CM Shinde to advocate for government compensation to mitigate these financial shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)