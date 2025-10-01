Left Menu

Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

The Maharashtra government cancelled the 10% seasonal fare hike for MSRTC buses, impacting revenue but aiding passengers during flood concerns. The cancellation, following Deputy CM Shinde's directive, will financially affect the cash-strapped MSRTC, which operates 15,000 buses for 60 lakh daily commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:31 IST
In a significant decision responding to the ongoing flood crisis, the Maharashtra government has scrapped the 10% fare increase for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, which was initially planned for the Diwali season.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced that the reversal followed the directive of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who emphasized the need to prioritize passenger relief during adverse conditions. Previously, a similar directive in July saw the cancellation of a 30% fare hike for Ganapati special buses.

Though this move provides essential relief to commuters, it exacerbates financial challenges for the MSRTC, which is already battling significant operational losses. The corporation, crucial in transporting around 60 lakh passengers daily, faces an estimated loss of Rs 20-60 crore in potential revenue. An MSRTC official has urged Deputy CM Shinde to advocate for government compensation to mitigate these financial shortfalls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

