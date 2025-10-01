Revolutionizing Rail Maintenance: Drone Technology Enhances Namo Bharat Corridor Operations

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated the use of drone technology to monitor overhead equipment on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. This innovation is designed to enhance maintenance procedures and ensure seamless train operations.

Managed by DB RRTS Operations India Pvt Ltd, the advanced drones are armed with high-resolution cameras, thermal sensors, and AI capabilities for accurate and unobtrusive inspections of the overhead lines, allowing for early detection of potential issues.

Transitioning from labor-intensive manual inspections to drone-enabled data-driven checks promises to increase the dependability, safety, and efficiency of Namo Bharat services, benefiting commuters with a more reliable travel experience.

