Left Menu

India-EFTA Trade Boost: A New Era of Economic Partnership

India's free trade agreement with EFTA, effective now, brings a USD 100 billion investment over 15 years. It reduces tariffs on key products like Swiss watches. The pact fosters economic ties, offers market access, and promises significant job creation in India. A first in India's trade agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:17 IST
India-EFTA Trade Boost: A New Era of Economic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The landmark free trade agreement between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland, is now official. India anticipates a massive USD 100 billion investment over 15 years, drawing a transformative trajectory for trade and economic relations.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted this as a historic moment, emphasizing that the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) will open new doors for trade, investment, and employment opportunities. The agreement is set to enhance market accessibility, streamline customs processes, and bolster economic growth.

India will phase out customs duties on Swiss goods and receive substantial commitments in trade sub-sectors from EFTA states. The arrangement represents a strategic economic alignment, with the potential to create a million direct jobs in India and deepen European connections, excluding sectors like dairy and coal.

TRENDING

1
EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

 India
2
Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Clean...

 India
3
India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025