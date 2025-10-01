Haryana's Global Investment Surge: CM Saini Leads Delegation to Japan
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is spearheading a mission to Japan, aiming to attract significant investments into the state. His visit focuses on showcasing Haryana's industrial potential and inviting Japanese firms to invest further, enhancing the region's economic growth and employment opportunities.
From October 5 to 11, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading a high-level delegation to Japan, a move aimed at amplifying investment opportunities in the state. The visit underscores Haryana's intent to bolster its industrial appeal on the international stage.
Saini's agenda includes meetings with Japanese investors, showcasing Haryana's thriving business environment, and inviting further collaboration. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the importance of this visit in positioning Haryana prominently on the global investment map.
Historically, Japanese investments have been pivotal for Gurugram's transformation into a global industrial hub. With over 600 Japanese companies already operational, the state's promise of industrial model townships hopes to draw more foreign investment, opening new avenues for economic development and employment generation.
