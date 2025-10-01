Left Menu

Haryana's Global Investment Surge: CM Saini Leads Delegation to Japan

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is spearheading a mission to Japan, aiming to attract significant investments into the state. His visit focuses on showcasing Haryana's industrial potential and inviting Japanese firms to invest further, enhancing the region's economic growth and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:26 IST
Haryana's Global Investment Surge: CM Saini Leads Delegation to Japan
Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

From October 5 to 11, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading a high-level delegation to Japan, a move aimed at amplifying investment opportunities in the state. The visit underscores Haryana's intent to bolster its industrial appeal on the international stage.

Saini's agenda includes meetings with Japanese investors, showcasing Haryana's thriving business environment, and inviting further collaboration. Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh emphasized the importance of this visit in positioning Haryana prominently on the global investment map.

Historically, Japanese investments have been pivotal for Gurugram's transformation into a global industrial hub. With over 600 Japanese companies already operational, the state's promise of industrial model townships hopes to draw more foreign investment, opening new avenues for economic development and employment generation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

EFTA-India Pact: A New Dawn for Investment Relations

 India
2
Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Cleanliness Drive

Historic Success: India's Special Swachhta Campaign 5.0 Revolutionizes Clean...

 India
3
India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

India Shines with Record Medal Haul at Asian Aquatics Championships

 India
4
Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

Netherlands Urges EU to Sanction Houthis as Terrorists

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025