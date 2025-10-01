IndiGo Soars to New Heights with Direct Kolkata-Siem Reap Flights

In a significant move, IndiGo is set to launch direct flights between Kolkata, India, and Siem Reap, Cambodia, starting November 13.

This milestone makes IndiGo the first Indian airline to offer a direct connection between these two destinations. The service will operate three times a week using Airbus A320 neo aircraft, marking a new chapter in regional air travel.

According to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, with Kolkata's strategic importance and the addition of Siem Reap as the airline's 7th international destination from the city, this route is a natural fit for IndiGo's expanding global network.