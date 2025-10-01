European Stocks Surge as Healthcare Gains Amid U.S. and EU Economic Shifts

The STOXX 600 index in Europe reached a record-breaking high, fueled by significant gains in healthcare stocks. This surge followed a pivotal deal involving Pfizer, which alleviated some uncertainties in the sector after agreeing to offer lower drug prices in exchange for tariff relief in the U.S. Medicaid program.

As healthcare stocks leapt by 5.4%, marking their most considerable one-day rise since November 2008, the overall pan-European index rose by 1.2%. Prominent increases were noted among several pharma companies, reflective of the sector's potential clarity and stability.

Meanwhile, market volatility is expected to rise due to a U.S. government shutdown and mixed economic markers on both sides of the Atlantic. Eurozone manufacturing dipped into contraction whereas the UK saw a blue-chip rally despite Tate & Lyle's downturn due to profit warnings. This economic contrast highlights ongoing uncertainties in European and American economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)