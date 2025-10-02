Fire Erupts at Thane Godown: Quick Response Averts Disaster

Left Menu

A fire erupted at a paper and cardboard godown in Mankoli, Thane district, on Wednesday night. Fire engines from Bhiwandi responded promptly, managing the blaze efficiently. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 02-10-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 00:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted at a paper and cardboard godown in Mankoli, Thane district, on Wednesday night, according to a civic official.

The blaze began around 11 pm, prompting an immediate response from fire engines dispatched from Bhiwandi.

There were no reported injuries as firefighting efforts continued, officials confirmed.

