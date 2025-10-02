Fire Erupts at Thane Godown: Quick Response Averts Disaster
A fire erupted at a paper and cardboard godown in Mankoli, Thane district, on Wednesday night, according to a civic official.
The blaze began around 11 pm, prompting an immediate response from fire engines dispatched from Bhiwandi.
There were no reported injuries as firefighting efforts continued, officials confirmed.
