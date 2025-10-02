Left Menu

EU Ramps Up Defense Against Russian Drone Intrusions

European Union leaders convened in Copenhagen to strengthen defenses against Russian drone activities following airspace violations. Efforts include boosting drone production, anti-drone capabilities, and a 'drone wall' for protection. Discussions also touched on the potential use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2025 02:07 IST
European Union leaders convened in Copenhagen to address recent drone incursions attributed to Russia, which have heightened concerns about European airspace security. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized the need for a robust European anti-drone network.

This meeting follows recent airspace violations over Poland and Estonia, which underscored the importance of strengthening Europe's defenses. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen supported creating a 'drone wall' for enhanced security, while NATO leaders praised this proposal as both timely and necessary.

Meanwhile, discussions were underway about utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, with leaders divided on the proposal. The summit highlighted the EU's urgency in countering Russian threats and enhancing continental defense strategies.

