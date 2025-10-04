New highway toll collection rule for non-FASTag users to incentivise digital payments

With an aim to reduce cash transactions, the government on Saturday said that from November 15, vehicles entering a fee plaza on a National Highway without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged 1.25 times of regular toll amount if users opt to pay using UPI.

Currently, those without a valid FASTag are required to pay double the toll charges in cash.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a statement said in a significant step to incentivise digital payments and eliminate cash transactions at the user fee plazas on National Highways for non-FASTag users, the Government of India has amended National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

''Under the new rule, vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee, if the fee payment is made in cash.

''Such users who opt to pay the fee via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), will be charged only 1.25 times the applicable user fee for that category of the vehicle,'' it said.

This notification will come into effect from November 15, 2025.

The statement said the revised rules will encourage the adoption of digital payments, enhance transparency in toll operations, and improve the overall user experience on National Highways.

