Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces Rs 6.63 Crore Demand from NPPA
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has been served with demand notices totaling Rs 6.63 crore by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority for alleged overcharging of five drugs from January 2016 to November 2018. The company assures that there is no material impact on its financials or operations due to these notices.
- Country:
- India
Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced that it received demand notices amounting to over Rs 6.63 crore from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).
The NPPA's action, based on Para 15 of the Drug Price Control Order 2013, imposes this significant penalty, according to the company's statement in a recent regulatory filing.
The demand notices, dated September 29 and October 1, were delivered on October 3, 2025, and concern alleged overcharging for five drugs during the period from January 2016 to November 2018. Torrent Pharmaceuticals believes that these notices do not materially impact its financial performance or business operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
