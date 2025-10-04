Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces Rs 6.63 Crore Demand from NPPA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced that it received demand notices amounting to over Rs 6.63 crore from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

The NPPA's action, based on Para 15 of the Drug Price Control Order 2013, imposes this significant penalty, according to the company's statement in a recent regulatory filing.

The demand notices, dated September 29 and October 1, were delivered on October 3, 2025, and concern alleged overcharging for five drugs during the period from January 2016 to November 2018. Torrent Pharmaceuticals believes that these notices do not materially impact its financial performance or business operations.

