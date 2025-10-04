ADB Approves Final $299 Million Loan for Delhi–Meerut Rapid Transit Corridor

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $299 million loan as the final tranche of financing for the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) — one of India’s most ambitious urban mobility projects. The new tranche brings the total ADB financing to $1.05 billion under the multi-tranche investment facility approved in 2020, reaffirming ADB’s long-term partnership in advancing sustainable urban transport solutions in India’s National Capital Region (NCR).

A Game-Changer for Regional Connectivity

The Delhi–Meerut RRTS, spanning 82 kilometers, represents the first of three prioritized corridors under the National Capital Region Transport Master Plan, which envisions an integrated, high-speed, and environmentally friendly commuter network linking major urban centers around Delhi.

Once fully operational, the system will reduce travel time between Delhi and Meerut from over three hours to just one hour, providing a reliable and efficient alternative to private and conventional road transport.

As of August 2025, 55 kilometers of the corridor are already operational, featuring 11 modern stations between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South. The remaining section, which includes major interchange and terminal stations, is expected to be completed soon, with full commercial operations projected to begin in 2026.

“The project marks a transformative step in India’s urban transport landscape,” said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka. “It not only enhances mobility but also promotes inclusive growth, environmental sustainability, and is expected to serve as a model for future regional rapid transit systems across India and the Asia-Pacific region.”

Sustainable, High-Speed Urban Mobility

The RRTS trains, designed for operational speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour, will run at 5–10-minute intervals, ensuring high-frequency, high-capacity commuter services across one of the most congested corridors in North India.

Each trainset is energy-efficient and climate-resilient, equipped with regenerative braking systems, real-time passenger information displays, Wi-Fi connectivity, and universal accessibility features for people with disabilities.

When completed, the project is expected to reduce annual carbon emissions by over 258,000 tons, by shifting commuters away from cars and buses toward clean, electric rail transport. It will also help decongest roads, lower fuel consumption, and reduce vehicular pollution in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut — cities that collectively account for millions of daily road trips.

ADB’s Broader Role: Financing, Technology, and Capacity Building

Beyond financial assistance, ADB has played a crucial role in providing technical expertise for the RRTS project. Its support has included:

Building Information Modeling (BIM): Advanced 3D and digital design tools to improve construction efficiency, cost management, and risk reduction.

Resilience Planning: Ensuring infrastructure can withstand climate risks, particularly urban flooding and heat stress.

Value Capture Financing: Helping local authorities and developers design mechanisms for land value capture to finance future transit-oriented development (TOD).

The RRTS project exemplifies how ADB integrates climate adaptation, digital innovation, and urban planning into transport infrastructure, aligning with India’s National Urban Transport Policy and Smart Cities Mission.

A Model for India’s Future Mobility Corridors

The Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor is the first of eight proposed rapid transit corridors planned for the NCR. The other two priority corridors under development include the Delhi–Panipat and Delhi–Alwar lines, which will collectively form the backbone of a regional mass transit network serving more than 20 million commuters daily once completed.

By promoting polycentric urban development, the project is expected to reduce economic disparities between central Delhi and its surrounding satellite towns, facilitating more balanced population growth and job creation.

“The RRTS will transform the way people live and work in the National Capital Region,” said an official from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is implementing the project under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. “It is not merely a transport project — it is a catalyst for sustainable urbanization and economic integration.”

Cofinancing and Partnerships

ADB’s financing is part of a broader multilateral collaboration that includes cofinancing from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR). Together, these institutions have contributed to the development of the project’s rolling stock, stations, power systems, and signaling technology.

This collaboration underscores how international partnerships can accelerate sustainable infrastructure development while leveraging global best practices in energy efficiency, green building certification, and urban integration.

Supporting India’s Climate and Development Goals

The RRTS investment directly supports India’s efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030 under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement.

It also aligns with ADB’s Strategy 2030, which prioritizes livable cities, green growth, and climate-resilient infrastructure. The corridor is expected to serve as a model for other fast-growing urban regions across South and Southeast Asia, where congestion, pollution, and sprawl pose mounting challenges.

Inclusive Growth and Urban Transformation

Apart from environmental benefits, the project emphasizes social inclusivity. Stations are being designed with gender-sensitive features, including improved lighting, surveillance systems, and dedicated spaces for women commuters. Accessibility for elderly and differently abled passengers has been prioritized through elevators, tactile flooring, and automated fare systems.

By improving connectivity to smaller urban centers and employment hubs, the RRTS will expand economic opportunities for millions of people across the NCR — especially for low- and middle-income commuters who currently rely on slow and unsafe road transport.

Toward a Faster, Greener Future

Once operational, the Delhi–Meerut RRTS will be a flagship example of sustainable mobility in South Asia — one that blends speed, safety, and environmental responsibility. The corridor’s success is expected to influence urban transport planning not only in India but across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

“The RRTS is not just a transportation project,” said ADB’s Mio Oka. “It is a vision of a cleaner, faster, and more inclusive urban future.”