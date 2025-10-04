Drone Dilemmas: Aviation Disrupted Across Germany

Drone sightings have caused significant disruptions at German airports, leading to flight cancellations and delays. Notably, Munich Airport faced closures after repeated drone incidents. While suspicions of Russian involvement loom, Moscow has denied such claims, keeping authorities on high alert.

The confidential police report indicates the drones at Munich Airport were of military use, though specifics remain undisclosed. Additional sightings in other locations, including near Frankfurt Airport, have increased tension, prompting stern measures against unauthorized drone operations.

In response to the growing threat, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced plans to equip police with drone defense units. The country's aviation sector faces challenges as legislative efforts aim to enable military interventions to counteract drone incursions.

