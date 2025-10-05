Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour
China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is set to visit Italy and Switzerland to participate in key diplomatic meetings. His itinerary includes attending the 12th China-Italy Government Committee and the 4th China-Switzerland Strategic Dialogue, as announced by China's foreign ministry.
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will embark on a diplomatic visit to Italy and Switzerland starting Tuesday, according to an announcement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday.
During his European tour, Minister Wang is scheduled to participate in the 12th joint meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee, marking an important moment in bilateral discussions between the two nations.
Additionally, Wang will engage in the fourth round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers-level Strategic Dialogue, fostering strategic cooperation and dialogue with European counterparts.
