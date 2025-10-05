Diplomatic Ties: Wang Yi's European Tour

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will embark on a diplomatic visit to Italy and Switzerland starting Tuesday, according to an announcement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

During his European tour, Minister Wang is scheduled to participate in the 12th joint meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee, marking an important moment in bilateral discussions between the two nations.

Additionally, Wang will engage in the fourth round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers-level Strategic Dialogue, fostering strategic cooperation and dialogue with European counterparts.

(With inputs from agencies.)