Pasta Battle: Italy Challenges U.S. Tariffs

Italy is pressing the United States to rethink a hefty anti-dumping tariff on pasta imports, a move that the Italian foreign ministry believes could double the price of this cherished staple in the U.S. market. The U.S. Department of Commerce claims that two leading Italian producers had been selling pasta at unfairly low prices from July 2023 to June 2024, sparking the decision to impose an additional 91.74% duty. The Italian Ministry has rejected these findings and is actively supporting Italian companies through diplomatic channels.

This new tariff, set to take effect in January 2026, would be in addition to the existing 15% tax on the majority of imports from the European Union. Italy's foreign ministry is leveraging its embassy in Washington to advocate for Italian businesses' rights amid these challenges. With exports to the U.S. valued at nearly $800 million, the American market is among the top three for Italian pasta, a vital export commodity rooted deeply in Italy's culinary reputation.

Reflecting the gravity of the tariffs and geopolitical tensions, Italy's major business association, Confindustria, has revised its economic growth forecasts downward for both this year and next. The move underscores the broader economic implications of the unfolding trade dispute. As Italy's total pasta exports reached over 4 billion euros in 2024, this tariff poses a significant threat to one of its most important export markets.

