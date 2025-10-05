Left Menu

Urgent Call for Boeing 787 Electrical Check Amidst Safety Concerns

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged the DGCA to inspect the electrical systems of Boeing 787 aircrafts after an emergency incident involving a Ram Air Turbine deployment during an Air India flight. The FIP highlights previous crashes and stresses the importance of a thorough examination.

Updated: 05-10-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:00 IST
Urgent Call for Boeing 787 Electrical Check Amidst Safety Concerns
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has made an urgent call to the aviation safety regulator, DGCA, to conduct a thorough investigation into the electrical systems of all Boeing 787 aircraft in India. This comes in the wake of an emergency incident involving a Boeing 787 operated by Air India.

During a recent flight from Amritsar to Birmingham, the Air India Boeing 787 experienced unanticipated deployment of its Ram Air Turbine (RAT) on final approach. The aircraft managed to land safely, yet raised significant safety concerns about potential electrical system failures, prompting FIP to issue a formal request to DGCA for comprehensive inspections.

The plea follows a tragic crash on June 12, where an Air India Boeing 787 crashed into a medical complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 260 people. As investigations continue, FIP insists that thorough checks on the Boeing 787's electrical systems are imperative to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

