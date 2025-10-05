Revamping State Finances: A Pathway to Poverty Alleviation

States must enhance their financial management to accelerate poverty reduction, according to Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL, affiliated with MIT.

Dhaliwal argues that while the central fiscal deficit is manageable, states struggle due to outdated schemes burdening their resources. He calls for scheme rationalization and a shift in funding towards productive ventures like small businesses.

Addressing AI's impact, Dhaliwal stresses on upskilling to mitigate job losses, urging governments to inform educational institutions about job sector vulnerabilities.