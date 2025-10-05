Left Menu

Revamping State Finances: A Pathway to Poverty Alleviation

J-PAL's Global Executive Director, Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, emphasizes the need for state financial reforms to facilitate poverty reduction. He advocates for rationalizing outdated schemes and focusing investment on productive sectors. Additionally, he highlights the need to prepare the workforce for AI-driven changes affecting job markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

States must enhance their financial management to accelerate poverty reduction, according to Iqbal Singh Dhaliwal, Global Executive Director of J-PAL, affiliated with MIT.

Dhaliwal argues that while the central fiscal deficit is manageable, states struggle due to outdated schemes burdening their resources. He calls for scheme rationalization and a shift in funding towards productive ventures like small businesses.

Addressing AI's impact, Dhaliwal stresses on upskilling to mitigate job losses, urging governments to inform educational institutions about job sector vulnerabilities.

