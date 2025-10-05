Amit Shah Unveils New Cooperative Initiative for Sugar Mills

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday revealed that 15 cooperative sugar mills will receive financial support from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) to establish cutting-edge compressed biogas (CBG) and potash production facilities.

Speaking at the launch of a CBG unit, a spray dryer, and potash granule manufacturing setup at the Sahakar Maharshi Shankarrao Kolhe Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana in Ahilyanagar district, Shah emphasized the significance of this new development within India's cooperative sector.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy aimed at advancing the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision by fostering a circular economy and reducing dependency on imports. Shah called for further diversification within the sector, suggesting profit-making sugar mills explore fruit processing to boost revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)