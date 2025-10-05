Left Menu

Sea Turmoil: Overloaded Ferry Stuck Mid-Voyage

A Ro-Ro ferry, carrying 200 passengers and 75 vehicles, became stranded between Saphale and Virar in Maharashtra due to a technical failure caused by overloading. Rescue efforts were initiated, and an official inquiry is underway. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 05-10-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:06 IST
Sea Turmoil: Overloaded Ferry Stuck Mid-Voyage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a Ro-Ro ferry, laden with 200 passengers and 75 vehicles, found itself stranded mid-sea between Saphale and Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on a recent Sunday evening. The predicament was attributed to a technical failure prompted primarily by overloading, as confirmed by officials.

The vessel's hydraulic ramp snapped under excess weight, leaving it immobile off the coast of Mharambalpada. With passengers stranded for hours, both the crew and district marine authorities engaged in concerted efforts to stabilize the situation for a coordinated rescue operation. Police and marine rescue teams rushed to the scene to manage the unfolding crisis.

Despite the severity of the situation, there were no injuries reported, and passengers were safely de-boarded once the vessel reached the jetty. An official inquiry into the mechanical failure, overloading, and contributing tidal conditions has been launched, with repair and rescue operations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025