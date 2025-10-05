Tragic Collision: SUV and Truck Crash Claims Five Lives in Chhattisgarh

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district when an SUV carrying ten people collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including three women and a minor girl. The vehicle was returning to Bilaspur from Kanha National Park, police reported.

Originating from West Bengal, the group was on their way to catch a train back to Kolkata. The crash occurred near Akalgharia village around 4:30 PM, under the Chilpi police station's jurisdiction. The impact was severe, leading to instant fatalities and injuring five others.

The injured were rushed to different medical facilities. Two girls were admitted to the district hospital in Kawardha, an injured man was taken to Bodla community health centre, and two critically injured were transferred to Raipur hospital. The local police are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)