Left Menu

Tragic Collision: SUV and Truck Crash Claims Five Lives in Chhattisgarh

A devastating collision between an SUV and a truck in Kabirdham district, Chhattisgarh, resulted in the death of five individuals, including three women and a minor girl, and left five others injured. The victims, returning from Kanha National Park, were originally from West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kawardha | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:08 IST
Tragic Collision: SUV and Truck Crash Claims Five Lives in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district when an SUV carrying ten people collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of five individuals, including three women and a minor girl. The vehicle was returning to Bilaspur from Kanha National Park, police reported.

Originating from West Bengal, the group was on their way to catch a train back to Kolkata. The crash occurred near Akalgharia village around 4:30 PM, under the Chilpi police station's jurisdiction. The impact was severe, leading to instant fatalities and injuring five others.

The injured were rushed to different medical facilities. Two girls were admitted to the district hospital in Kawardha, an injured man was taken to Bodla community health centre, and two critically injured were transferred to Raipur hospital. The local police are investigating the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

Turbulent Times for Yen as Takaichi Takes the Helm

 Global
2
Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation

 Global
3
Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

Heavy Rains Cause Roof Collapse Injuring Family

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

Rahul Gandhi Condemns Lynching in Raebareli: A Call for Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025