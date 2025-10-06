Left Menu

Tariff Turbulence: Reimagining Global Trade in a Shifting Landscape

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discusses the impact of tariff volatility on global trade, highlighting the strategic consequences of geopolitical shifts, particularly regarding manufacturing concentration in China. With challenges from anti-globalisation sentiments and trade tensions, India must navigate complex dynamics to safeguard and advance its interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:12 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spotlighted the challenges imposed by 'tariff volatility' on global trade, amid economic disruptions fuelled by U.S. trade policies. Speaking at the Aravali Summit, he underscored the strategic repercussions of shifting geopolitical dynamics, including the concentration of manufacturing in China.

Jaishankar highlighted rising anti-globalisation sentiments and shifts in global manufacturing, pointing to volatile U.S. tariffs affecting Indian goods. These developments, coupled with evolving energy dynamics and tech advancements, demand strategic adaptations from nations, especially amid strained U.S.-India relations.

As India confronts these global changes, Jaishankar emphasized the need for strategic planning to maintain and elevate India's standing. He also noted the challenges posed by competition over rare resources and increased 'weaponisation' in global interactions, urging a redefined approach to safeguard national interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

