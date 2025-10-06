Tariff Turbulence: Reimagining Global Trade in a Shifting Landscape

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has spotlighted the challenges imposed by 'tariff volatility' on global trade, amid economic disruptions fuelled by U.S. trade policies. Speaking at the Aravali Summit, he underscored the strategic repercussions of shifting geopolitical dynamics, including the concentration of manufacturing in China.

Jaishankar highlighted rising anti-globalisation sentiments and shifts in global manufacturing, pointing to volatile U.S. tariffs affecting Indian goods. These developments, coupled with evolving energy dynamics and tech advancements, demand strategic adaptations from nations, especially amid strained U.S.-India relations.

As India confronts these global changes, Jaishankar emphasized the need for strategic planning to maintain and elevate India's standing. He also noted the challenges posed by competition over rare resources and increased 'weaponisation' in global interactions, urging a redefined approach to safeguard national interests.

