Lula Pushes for U.S. Tariff Relief During Call with Trump
Brazilian President Lula da Silva urged U.S. President Trump to lift a 40% tariff on Brazilian imports during a phone call. Lula also invited Trump to a climate summit and reminded him of Brazil’s trade surplus with the U.S. The White House has yet to respond.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made a direct appeal to U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to lift a hefty 40% tariff on Brazilian imports during a cordial phone conversation on Monday.
During the 30-minute call, both leaders shared phone numbers, and Lula reiterated his invitation for Trump to attend an upcoming climate summit in Belem, as confirmed by Lula's office. The tariff in question, adding to a previous 10% levy, was imposed by the Trump administration in July.
Lula pointed out that Brazil remains one of the three G20 nations where the U.S. maintains a trade surplus, while the Trump administration defended the tariffs citing economic concerns and Brazil's handling of former President Jair Bolsonaro, recently sentenced for coup attempts. The White House has not commented, while Lula expressed willingness to visit Washington, continuing talks initiated at the United Nations General Assembly.
