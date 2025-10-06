Left Menu

Traffic Restrictions Imposed on NH10 After Severe Rains

The NHIDCL has restricted heavy commercial vehicles on NH10 due to safety concerns after heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Sikkim. The directive effective from October 7 allows movement only three days a week, following torrential rains, landslides, and 28 fatalities in the region.

Traffic Restrictions Imposed on NH10 After Severe Rains
The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has imposed limits on heavy commercial traffic on National Highway 10 between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim. The decision follows severe weather and safety risks caused by ongoing heavy rains.

Starting midnight on October 7, the restrictions will remain for four weeks, or until further notice. The NHIDCL Project Monitoring Unit in Siliguri permits heavy vehicles every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from midnight to 11:59 PM, while passenger buses will still operate unrestricted.

District authorities are tasked with establishing traffic controls to facilitate safety. The directive has been communicated to senior officials from various departments and districts in West Bengal and Sikkim for implementation and coordination efforts.

