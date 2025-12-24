Left Menu

Unveiling Neelus sikkimensis: A Micro-Marvel in Sikkim's Highlands

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered a new species of Collembola, named Neelus sikkimensis, in Sikkim's high-altitude regions. This discovery highlights the Eastern Himalayas as a critical biodiversity hotspot and adds to India's entomological records. The species is the first Neelus genus found in India.

In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have identified a new species of Collembola in the high-altitude landscapes of Sikkim. The find underscores the Eastern Himalayas' status as a key biodiversity hotspot and enriches the nation's entomological records.

The newly discovered species, Neelus sikkimensis, is the first of its genus to be recorded in India, expanding the global genus count to eight. The ZSI's Apterygota Section, led by Gurupada Mandal and Kusumendra Kumar Suman, conducted the research, with their findings published in the Journal of the Entomological Research Society.

Neelus sikkimensis possesses unique biological traits with its diminutive size suited for life in deep soil and moss. ZSI Director Dhriti Banerjee emphasized the crucial role of Collembola, or 'springtails,' in maintaining terrestrial ecosystem health.

