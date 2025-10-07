JNPA Roadshow: Boosting Jammu & Kashmir's Export Horizons

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to enhance export prospects from Jammu and Kashmir by conducting a roadshow in the region, aiming to engage local traders, reports Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

Positioned as a critical maritime gateway for the landlocked territory, JNPA facilitates export-import businesses while addressing logistical challenges and infrastructure needs. Wagh assured support for better transportation connectivity and potential concessions.

Traders are called to participate in the India Maritime Week, highlighting investment opportunities, aligned with India's maritime strategies. A group of journalists recently toured JNPA's facilities, gaining insights into its sophisticated operations.

