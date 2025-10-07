Left Menu

JNPA Roadshow: Boosting Jammu & Kashmir's Export Horizons

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority will host a roadshow in Jammu and Kashmir to engage traders and enhance export opportunities. Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh highlighted the port's role as a logistical gateway for the region and invited traders to India Maritime Week for further collaboration and investment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 00:33 IST
JNPA Roadshow: Boosting Jammu & Kashmir's Export Horizons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to enhance export prospects from Jammu and Kashmir by conducting a roadshow in the region, aiming to engage local traders, reports Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh.

Positioned as a critical maritime gateway for the landlocked territory, JNPA facilitates export-import businesses while addressing logistical challenges and infrastructure needs. Wagh assured support for better transportation connectivity and potential concessions.

Traders are called to participate in the India Maritime Week, highlighting investment opportunities, aligned with India's maritime strategies. A group of journalists recently toured JNPA's facilities, gaining insights into its sophisticated operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

Glimmer of Hope: Israel-Hamas Talks Begin Amid Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Army Redeployment Sparks Clashes with SDF

 Global
3
Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

Trump Considers Pardon for Maxwell Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025