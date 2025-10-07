Tamil Nadu Gears Up for Deepavali with Special Bus Services

In preparation for the Deepavali festival, Tamil Nadu's transport authorities are mobilizing a significant increase in bus services. From October 16 to October 19, the state will operate 5,900 special buses from Chennai alone.

According to Minister S S Sivasankar, the initiative is part of a broader effort to accommodate the expected influx of travelers. Additional services include 6,110 special buses from other towns, bringing the total to 14,268 buses over the four-day period.

To manage the anticipated demand after the festivities, 15,129 buses will be in service between October 21 and October 23. These plans reflect the government's commitment to ensuring smooth travel during a peak holiday period.

(With inputs from agencies.)