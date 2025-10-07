Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Racing Against a Shutdown Clock

India and the US are actively engaged in discussions to finalize a bilateral trade agreement by November. Despite the US government shutdown, dialogue continues at various levels. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasizes the commitment to meet deadlines, with trade talks progressing amid US tariff challenges on Indian goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:25 IST
India and the United States are in active discussions to finalize a bilateral trade agreement, with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressing optimism about meeting the November target.

Despite the US government shutdown pressing pause on certain operations, Goyal reassures progress, highlighting ongoing talks at various levels. The shutdown, starting October 1, resulted after Congress failed to pass a funding bill, impacting non-essential services while critical sectors continue to operate.

The bilateral negotiations aim to double the trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030, addressing tariff-related challenges amidst a backdrop of escalating reciprocal duties and the bustling Indian goods export market to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

