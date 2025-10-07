Left Menu

Hungary's Economic Tug-of-War: Central Bank Holds Firm Amid Inflation Challenges

Hungary's central bank maintains a tight monetary policy stance despite government pressure to lower borrowing costs. Economists predict inflation to surpass the bank's tolerance band, with concerns over upside risks. The policy sparks debate as the government seeks measures to alleviate economic stagnation ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Despite mounting government pressure, Hungary's central bank has reaffirmed its commitment to a rigid monetary policy to curb inflation, a contentious move amidst Europe's highest borrowing costs.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, eyeing a tough electoral battle next year, advocates for rate cuts amid economic stagnation, though the central bank's chief economist Adam Banai defends the current policy stance. He underscores the necessity of maintaining tight monetary conditions to control inflation.

Economists forecast that Hungary's inflation rate will exceed the central bank's tolerance, predicting a rise to 4.4% in September. With looming elections, the government is implementing price controls that marginally curb inflation, as Banai warns of potential risks of demand-driven inflation due to increased government spending in the election year.

