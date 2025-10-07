Left Menu

India-US Trade Talks: Navigating Shutdown Challenges

India and the US are engaged in ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement, with discussions potentially delayed due to the US government shutdown. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal remains hopeful of meeting the November deadline. The trade pact aims to significantly boost bilateral trade by 2030.

Doha | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:26 IST
India and the United States remain committed to working towards a bilateral trade agreement, with both countries aiming to meet the November deadline for finalizing talks. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal expressed optimism despite potential delays due to the US government shutdown.

The shutdown, which commenced as Congress failed to pass a funding bill, may impact the scheduling of further negotiations. 'We need to consider how, where, and when discussions can occur in light of the shutdown,' Goyal stated, highlighting the temporary halt in government operations.

Despite challenges, India stands firm in protecting its agricultural and dairy sectors' interests in trade deals. Meanwhile, recent talks were characterized by constructive discussions, with both nations committed to advancing trade relations significantly, aiming for bilateral trade to reach USD 500 billion by 2030.

