Tragic Accident Claims Life of NEET Aspirant

A Class 11 student, Bhagyashree Jiyalal Tembhere, lost her life in a road accident while on her way to tuition. She was fatally injured after falling from her scooter and being hit by a bus. The bus driver fled, prompting public outcry and action from the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:42 IST
In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a Class 11 student lost her life in a road accident involving a bus. The victim, identified as 17-year-old NEET aspirant Bhagyashree Jiyalal Tembhere, was on her way to tuition when the accident occurred, police reported.

According to officials, Tembhere lost control of her scooter while attempting to overtake a bus in Kharbi Chowk. An oncoming scooter caused her to fall, and she was then struck by the bus, resulting in fatal head injuries as she was not wearing a helmet.

The bus driver fled the scene, leading to a public protest that obstructed local traffic. Police intervened to restore order and have registered a case, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the bus and its driver, the official added.

