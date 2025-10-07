Tragic Accident Claims Life of NEET Aspirant

In a tragic incident on Tuesday morning, a Class 11 student lost her life in a road accident involving a bus. The victim, identified as 17-year-old NEET aspirant Bhagyashree Jiyalal Tembhere, was on her way to tuition when the accident occurred, police reported.

According to officials, Tembhere lost control of her scooter while attempting to overtake a bus in Kharbi Chowk. An oncoming scooter caused her to fall, and she was then struck by the bus, resulting in fatal head injuries as she was not wearing a helmet.

The bus driver fled the scene, leading to a public protest that obstructed local traffic. Police intervened to restore order and have registered a case, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the bus and its driver, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)