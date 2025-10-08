Fiery Highway Havoc: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Route
A collision involving a truck carrying LPG cylinders led to explosions on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, affecting nearby vehicles. The incident occurred on a Tuesday night, and emergency services have responded. Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site. The drivers of the trucks involved are missing, and no casualties have been reported yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 00:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A chaotic scene unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night when a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision, causing a series of explosions that impacted nearby vehicles.
In response, law enforcement, firefighters, and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa arrived at the site near the Dudu area, halting highway traffic as they assessed the situation and searched for the missing truck drivers.
This incident mirrors a tragic event last December on the same stretch, where an LPG tanker collision led to a devastating fireball that claimed 19 lives.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kentucky Lawsuit Targets Roblox: A Digital Playground Under Fire
Fiery Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Alarm
Explosive Incident on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway as LPG Truck Catches Fire
Fiery Disaster: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway
Tragedy at SMS Hospital: Fire Claims Lives and Sparks Investigation