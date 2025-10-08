Fiery Highway Havoc: LPG Truck Explosion on Jaipur-Ajmer Route

A chaotic scene unfolded on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Tuesday night when a truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire following a collision, causing a series of explosions that impacted nearby vehicles.

In response, law enforcement, firefighters, and Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa arrived at the site near the Dudu area, halting highway traffic as they assessed the situation and searched for the missing truck drivers.

This incident mirrors a tragic event last December on the same stretch, where an LPG tanker collision led to a devastating fireball that claimed 19 lives.