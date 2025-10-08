Starmer's Mission to Bolster UK-India Trade Relations

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has commenced a significant two-day visit to India, accompanied by over a hundred leaders from the business, cultural, and educational sectors. The objective of the visit is to advance a newly signed free trade agreement between the UK and India.

The free trade agreement, finalized in July and inked during a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a landmark post-Brexit effort. This pact intends to slash tariffs on diverse goods ranging from textiles to whisky and automotive vehicles while expanding business market access. The discussion was concluded in May following a lengthy and intermittent negotiation period.

Named as Britain's most substantial post-Brexit trade deal, it seeks to amplify bilateral trade, projected to grow by £25.5 billion by the year 2040. Starmer's visit is being seen as pivotal, as he strives to reverse declining poll trends amidst a complex fiscal environment. The visit also includes key industry leaders, and the focus will involve bilateral talks with Modi to ratify the deal within the coming year.