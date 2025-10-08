M3M India Unveils Retail Landmark in Gurugram
M3M India has announced the completion of its high-street retail project, 'M3M Route 65', in Gurugram. With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the project spans 4 acres and offers 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial space. It will be operational by March next year, with handovers starting this month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
M3M India has completed a significant high-street retail project in Gurugram, showcasing their investment prowess with Rs 800 crore.
The ambitious project, named 'M3M Route 65', covers 4 acres and boasts 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial infrastructure, set to be operational by March.
Commencing handovers later this month, M3M has yet to confirm if spaces will be sold or leased to retailers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lupin's USD 250 Million Investment in Florida: A Leap in Respiratory Medicine Production
Delhi Police Busts Sophisticated Social Media Investment Fraud Network
Membrane Group India Secures $50M Investment to Elevate Water Treatment Solutions
Tamil Nadu's Ambitious Plans: Job Creation, EV Leadership, and FMCG Investment
Greenland's Call for EU Investment: A Trusted Partnership