M3M India Unveils Retail Landmark in Gurugram

M3M India has completed a significant high-street retail project in Gurugram, showcasing their investment prowess with Rs 800 crore.

The ambitious project, named 'M3M Route 65', covers 4 acres and boasts 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial infrastructure, set to be operational by March.

Commencing handovers later this month, M3M has yet to confirm if spaces will be sold or leased to retailers.

(With inputs from agencies.)