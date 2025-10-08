Left Menu

M3M India Unveils Retail Landmark in Gurugram

M3M India has announced the completion of its high-street retail project, 'M3M Route 65', in Gurugram. With an investment of Rs 800 crore, the project spans 4 acres and offers 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial space. It will be operational by March next year, with handovers starting this month.

M3M India has completed a significant high-street retail project in Gurugram, showcasing their investment prowess with Rs 800 crore.

The ambitious project, named 'M3M Route 65', covers 4 acres and boasts 5.64 lakh sq ft of commercial infrastructure, set to be operational by March.

Commencing handovers later this month, M3M has yet to confirm if spaces will be sold or leased to retailers.

